China's land port handles over 1,000 China-Europe freight trains

Xinhua) 09:43, May 05, 2023

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2021 shows freight trains at Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Guo Pengjie/Xinhua)

HOHHOT, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has logged over 1,000 China-Europe freight trains so far this year, the local railway authorities said on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the port had handled a total of 1,042 China-Europe freight trains, up 7 percent year on year, 10 days earlier to reach more than 1,000 trains compared to the record of last year.

The Erenhot Port is the largest land port between China and Mongolia, through which 68 China-Europe freight train routes link China with more than 60 regions of over 10 countries, including Germany, Poland, and Mongolia.

Since the beginning of this year, the land port has opened a "green channel" for China-Europe freight trains, which has further improved the operational efficiency of the trains.

