Cargo throughput of Guoyuan Port reaches 6.19 million tonnes in first quarter of 2023

Xinhua) 16:59, April 21, 2023

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a view of Guoyuan Port in southwest China's Chongqing. Guoyuan port, the largest port on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, has developed into an important multi-mode transport hub. Statistics reveal that the cargo throughput of Guoyuan Port reached 6.19 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2023, up 9.9 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Li Qianlei)

This aerial photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a view of Guoyuan Port in southwest China's Chongqing. Guoyuan port, the largest port on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, has developed into an important multi-mode transport hub. Statistics reveal that the cargo throughput of Guoyuan Port reached 6.19 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2023, up 9.9 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A crane lifts a shipping container at Guoyuan Port in southwest China's Chongqing, April 20, 2023. Guoyuan port, the largest port on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, has developed into an important multi-mode transport hub. Statistics reveal that the cargo throughput of Guoyuan Port reached 6.19 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2023, up 9.9 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Containers are transported by trucks at Guoyuan Port in southwest China's Chongqing, April 20, 2023. Guoyuan port, the largest port on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, has developed into an important multi-mode transport hub. Statistics reveal that the cargo throughput of Guoyuan Port reached 6.19 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2023, up 9.9 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a view of Guoyuan Port in southwest China's Chongqing. Guoyuan port, the largest port on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, has developed into an important multi-mode transport hub. Statistics reveal that the cargo throughput of Guoyuan Port reached 6.19 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2023, up 9.9 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A crane lifts a shipping container at Guoyuan Port in southwest China's Chongqing, April 20, 2023. Guoyuan port, the largest port on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, has developed into an important multi-mode transport hub. Statistics reveal that the cargo throughput of Guoyuan Port reached 6.19 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2023, up 9.9 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Containers are transported by trucks at Guoyuan Port in southwest China's Chongqing, April 20, 2023. Guoyuan port, the largest port on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, has developed into an important multi-mode transport hub. Statistics reveal that the cargo throughput of Guoyuan Port reached 6.19 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2023, up 9.9 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This aerial photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a view of Guoyuan Port in southwest China's Chongqing. Guoyuan port, the largest port on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, has developed into an important multi-mode transport hub. Statistics reveal that the cargo throughput of Guoyuan Port reached 6.19 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2023, up 9.9 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A crane lifts a shipping container at Guoyuan Port in southwest China's Chongqing, April 20, 2023. Guoyuan port, the largest port on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, has developed into an important multi-mode transport hub. Statistics reveal that the cargo throughput of Guoyuan Port reached 6.19 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2023, up 9.9 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a view of Guoyuan Port in southwest China's Chongqing. Guoyuan port, the largest port on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, has developed into an important multi-mode transport hub. Statistics reveal that the cargo throughput of Guoyuan Port reached 6.19 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2023, up 9.9 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)