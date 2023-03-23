China's largest land port witnesses steady growth of passenger traffic

Xinhua) 13:25, March 23, 2023

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows cargo trucks waiting to depart from the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Located on the eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train service, Manzhouli, China's largest land port, has witnessed a steady growth of passenger traffic after the resumption of highway passenger transportation here on Jan. 8.

Since the beginning of 2023, Manzhouli has handled 924 China-Europe freight trains which carried 97,828 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo by March 14. The two figures represent a year-on-year increase of 8.2 percent and 19.8 percent respectively.

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows a cargo truck at the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows a cargo truck at the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A police officer helps a foreign passenger fill in an entry card at the customs control section of the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows a container terminal at the Manzhouli Railway Station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A police officer (R) checks credentials of a driver at the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

This photo taken on March 17, 2023 shows a freight train at the railway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Li Fachun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows a crane in operation at the container terminal of the Manzhouli Railway Station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A crane loads containers at the Manzhouli Railway Station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A crane loads containers at the Manzhouli Railway Station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A police officer (L) carries out safety check on a cargo truck at the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Police patrol the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

