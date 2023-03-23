China's largest land port witnesses steady growth of passenger traffic
This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows cargo trucks waiting to depart from the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Located on the eastern corridor of the China-Europe freight train service, Manzhouli, China's largest land port, has witnessed a steady growth of passenger traffic after the resumption of highway passenger transportation here on Jan. 8.
Since the beginning of 2023, Manzhouli has handled 924 China-Europe freight trains which carried 97,828 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo by March 14. The two figures represent a year-on-year increase of 8.2 percent and 19.8 percent respectively.
This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows a cargo truck at the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows a cargo truck at the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A police officer helps a foreign passenger fill in an entry card at the customs control section of the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)
This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows a container terminal at the Manzhouli Railway Station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
A police officer (R) checks credentials of a driver at the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
This photo taken on March 17, 2023 shows a freight train at the railway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Li Fachun/Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows a crane in operation at the container terminal of the Manzhouli Railway Station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
A crane loads containers at the Manzhouli Railway Station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A crane loads containers at the Manzhouli Railway Station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)
A police officer (L) carries out safety check on a cargo truck at the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Police patrol the highway port in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Photos
Related Stories
- SE China’s Ningde opens its first ro-ro shipping route to Mexico
- Container terminal of Taicang Port, E China's Jiangsu Province
- China's land port handles over 500 China-Europe freight trains
- New Int'l Land-Sea Trade Corridor sees growth in rail-sea intermodal freight transport
- Automation brings higher efficiency, safety to terminal in south China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.