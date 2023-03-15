Container terminal of Taicang Port, E China's Jiangsu Province

Xinhua) 11:01, March 15, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows a container terminal of Taicang Port, east China's Jiangsu Province. Taicang Port in Jiangsu has operated orderly and efficiently. The port saw its foreign trade cargo throughput reach 17.63 million tonnes while the foreign trade container throughput hit 775,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) over the first two months this year. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

