Shanghai exports nearly 10,000 TEUs of goods by China-Europe freight trains

Xinhua) 10:44, April 24, 2023

SHANGHAI, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A China-Europe freight train departed from Shanghai on Saturday loaded with 55 containers of cargo. It was the 100th train to depart on the route since the Chinese metropolis launched its China-Europe freight train service in September 2021.

The train, loaded with air conditioners, forklifts and fabrics, will leave China via Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. As of Saturday, Shanghai has handled over 9,900 TEUs of goods with a total weight of approximately 80,000 tonnes and a total worth of 3.12 billion yuan (about 453.8 million U.S. dollars) by China-Europe freight trains, according to Shanghai Customs.

Currently, the city has 10 freight cargo routes, linking it with 24 European countries and five Asian countries.

During the initial stage of Shanghai's China-Europe freight train service, there were over 400 categories of exported goods, including clothing, shoes and hats, glassware and auto parts. The service has expanded to include more than 1,300 categories of products to date, such as photovoltaic cells, automobiles, motorcycles, elevators and LCD panels.

