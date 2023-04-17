China's Heilongjiang launches freight train carrying vehicles for Europe

Xinhua) 08:19, April 17, 2023

A China-Europe freight train loaded with Chinese-brand vehicles waits for departure at the Harbin international container center station in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on April 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

HARBIN, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province launched its first China-Europe freight train carrying domestic brand vehicles on Sunday, according to China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

On Sunday morning, the freight train left the railway station of Harbin international container center, in the provincial capital, loaded with 55 containers of 165 commercial vehicles worth more than 33 million yuan (about 4.81 million U.S. dollars).

Passing through Manzhouli Port, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the freight train is expected to arrive in the European destination in 15 days, said the railway authority, noting that the newly-launched service will open up new overseas markets for China's homemade vehicles.

According to the authority, the second freight train of the service is scheduled to depart next week, in anticipation of more frequent subsequent shipments.

A China-Europe freight train loaded with Chinese-brand vehicles waits for departure at the Harbin international container center station in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on April 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on April 16, 2023 shows a China-Europe freight train loaded with Chinese-brand vehicles leaving from the Harbin international container center station in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on April 16, 2023 shows a China-Europe freight train carrying Chinese-brand vehicles at Harbin international container center station in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)