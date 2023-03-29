Young people from China, European countries discuss youth development in exchange event

Xinhua) 10:27, March 29, 2023

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Youth representatives from China and countries in Central and Eastern Europe have shared their perspectives on youth development. They will also discuss topics such as the digital economy, history, and culture amid a youth communication activity.

A forum on youth development was held Monday in Beijing, with nearly 100 young people attending it online and offline, according to the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League (CYL) of China on Tuesday.

The forum is a part of a China-Central and Eastern Europe youth campus event this year, which will see the young representatives tour Beijing and Cangzhou City in the neighboring Hebei Province for further studies and exchanges in the coming week.

At the forum, representatives of youth organizations from countries including Bulgaria and the Czech Republic spoke about China's achievements in promoting youth development and protecting their rights and interests.

Participants also talked about youth development policies of relevant countries and discussed a series of new topics in this sector.

Speaking at the forum, He Junke, an official with the CYL Central Committee, said young people are the most important stakeholders and form the most promising forces to cope with the common challenges faced by humanity, and called on countries to make youth development a priority.

