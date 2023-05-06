China-Europe freight train routes via Xinjiang's Alataw Pass increase to 104
URUMQI, May 5 (Xinhua) -- A newly opened train route has increased the total number of China-Europe freight train routes passing through the Alataw Pass in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to 104.
The route linking central China's Henan Province with Kazakhstan saw a China-Europe freight train loaded with machines and tires, weighing about 1,468 tonnes, passing through this major land port on Wednesday, according to the Customs of Alataw Pass.
Recently, the average daily number of China-Europe freight trains handled by the port remained at 17, with a maximum of 21 trains per day. To ensure the efficient operation of China-Europe freight trains, the Customs of Alataw Pass provides round-the-clock customs clearance services.
Alataw Pass has handled more than 2,000 China-Europe freight trains since the start of this year, up 12 percent year on year. The trains have reached 20 countries including Germany and Poland.
