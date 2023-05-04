Space tech expo in U.S. California showcases latest innovations

People visit the Space Tech Expo USA 2023 in Long Beach, California, the United States, on May 3, 2023. The premier space tech expo is held in Long Beach in Southern California on Wednesday and Thursday, featuring the latest cutting-edge innovations, technologies and products in the space industry. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, May 3 (Xinhua) -- A premier space tech expo is held in Long Beach in Southern California on Wednesday and Thursday, featuring the latest cutting-edge innovations, technologies and products in the space industry.

The expo, one of North America's leading conferences, has attracted over 250 exhibitors and more than 3,300 attendees worldwide.

The expo showcases space technologies and services for spacecraft, satellite and launcher systems, components and materials for civil, military and commercial space.

A variety of panel sessions and presentations are held on the sidelines of the expo, covering key industry topics such as optimized system design through additive manufacturing, material development, next-generation robotics for Low Earth Orbit missions, and emerging technologies for future space exploration.

New products and technologies at the expo include satellite tracking antenna systems, vibration isolation products, X-ray inspection equipment and ceramic package solutions.

Communications &Power Industries (CPI), a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems focused primarily on communications, defense and medical markets, revealed its latest satellite tracking antenna systems at the show.

Murtuza Motiwala, international sales director of CPI, told Xinhua his company expects to showcase its new technologies at the show, and reach out to potential customers, and experience the latest trends of the space industry.

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, showcased its semi-conductor products at the show, including space qualified portfolio of radiation-hard products.

The company's microchips are embedded in the most advanced innovations such as electric cars and key fobs, giant factory machines and data centers, washing machines, hard disks, and smartphones.

Andrew Michel, product marketing engineer for space products at STMicroelectronics, told Xinhua the company has businesses in China, and expects more customers in the future.

The company hopes to connect with more clients at the show in satellites design and motor controls sectors, he said.

A space art show is also planned at the expo, showcasing paintings, drawings and digital works on astronauts and space exploration.

A man tests 3D glasses during the Space Tech Expo USA 2023 in Long Beach, California, the United States, on May 3, 2023. The premier space tech expo is held in Long Beach in Southern California on Wednesday and Thursday, featuring the latest cutting-edge innovations, technologies and products in the space industry. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

