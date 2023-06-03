Seafood & Fisheries Expo opens in SE China's Fuzhou
Visitors taste seafood during the 2023 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 2, 2023. Hundreds of enterprises from both home and abroad participated in the expo, which opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on June 2, 2023 shows fish products displayed during the 2023 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. Hundreds of enterprises from both home and abroad participated in the expo, which opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Staff members cut a tuna during the 2023 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 2, 2023. Hundreds of enterprises from both home and abroad participated in the expo, which opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Staff members make seafood products during the 2023 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 2, 2023. Hundreds of enterprises from both home and abroad participated in the expo, which opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Visitors buy seafood products at the Russian national pavilion of the 2023 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 2, 2023. Hundreds of enterprises from both home and abroad participated in the expo, which opened here on Friday. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
