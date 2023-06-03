"Two Countries, Twin Parks" project set during Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou

Xinhua) 09:26, June 03, 2023

People visit the exhibition area featuring the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project during the 2023 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 2, 2023. An exhibition area featuring the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project is set during the expo, which kicked off here on Friday.

With its memorandum signed in January 2021, the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project represents a solid step to synergize the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Indonesia's vision of the Global Maritime Fulcrum. It also serves as an innovative approach to deepening bilateral economic and trade ties, which has brought businesses in both countries tangible benefits. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A visitor (L) talks with Indonesian exhibitors during the 2023 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 2, 2023. An exhibition area featuring the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project is set during the expo, which kicked off here on Friday.

An Indonesian exhibitor (2nd R) presents products to visitors during the 2023 China (Fuzhou) International Seafood &Fisheries Expo in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 2, 2023. An exhibition area featuring the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" project is set during the expo, which kicked off here on Friday.

