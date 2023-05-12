Int'l police equipment exhibition opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:11, May 12, 2023

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The 11th China International Exhibition on Police Equipment opened Thursday at Shougang Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, attracting over 600 exhibitors from home and abroad.

The exhibition is showcasing cutting-edge police equipment, which will help provide advanced technological support to modernize the efforts in public security, according to a press conference by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), the host of the exhibition.

A dedicated area has been set up for the first time at the exhibition for police agencies and participating companies to coordinate their demands and supplies, enabling both parties to collaborate and sign cooperation deals in various areas, including equipment procurement, technological services, and joint research initiatives.

Hosting the exhibition is an important opportunity for both modernizing the country's public security work and enhancing the combat capabilities of the country's public security organs, said Chen Hongtao, an official with the MPS, at the press briefing.

The exhibition will conclude on Sunday, according to the ministry.

The first China International Exhibition on Police Equipment was held in 2002.

