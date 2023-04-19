China's police chief meets with Interpol official

Xinhua) 09:57, April 19, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Secretary-General of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) Jurgen Stock in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Secretary-General of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) Jurgen Stock in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang said that China is willing to work with Interpol to promote the implementation of the Global Security Initiative and make greater contributions to maintaining global security and development.

China highly appreciates Interpol's firm support for the one-China principle, Wang said, adding that China is willing to continuously deepen practical bilateral cooperation in combating transnational crimes and in other fields.

Stock thanked China for its support of Interpol and expressed the willingness to continuously strengthen pragmatic cooperation between the two sides in various fields.

