China issues work plan for improving police stations

Xinhua) 11:02, March 29, 2023

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has released a three-year work plan for police stations nationwide, stressing efforts to improve their work at the primary level, raise the quality of their work and enhance their basic capacity.

It lays out requirements in seven areas of police station work from 2023 to 2025, including sounder systems, more reasonable distribution of police personnel and more meticulous fundamental work.

Police stations should center on the real circumstances at the primary level, and carry out preventive police duties by switching their focus to more basic work, such as reducing the number of incidents and cases and defusing hazards, the plan says.

By the end of 2025, villages and primary-level communities should have more police, according to the plan, which also stresses strengthening the protection of juveniles and implementing the system for warning against and handling domestic violence.

