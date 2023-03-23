China strengthens crackdown on maritime crimes

Xinhua) 11:18, March 23, 2023

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police cracked over 1,100 criminal cases in 2022 amid clamp down on ocean-related criminal activities, such as smuggling of goods and humans and illegal fishing, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Among the cases, 15 major and serious offenses involving the smuggling of illegal goods were cracked, and over 5,000 tonnes of frozen products smuggled through the border without quarantine were seized.

In 2022, public security organs strengthened security guidance and inspections at ports, harbors and enterprises with sea-related operations, identifying and eliminating 5,700 safety flaws and resolving 12,000 disputes.

Chinese public security organs will continue the crackdown on ocean-related crimes to build a solid security line to ensure homeland security and the development of the economy and society, said an official of the ministry.

