China reports 308 on-duty police deaths in 2022
(Xinhua) 11:20, January 11, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- In 2022, 308 police officers died in the line of duty in China, the Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.
A total of 179 auxiliary police officers died at their posts during the year, the ministry told a press conference.
Additionally, 4,334 police officers and 3,470 auxiliary police officers were injured while performing their duties.
Tuesday is the third annual Chinese People's Police Day.
