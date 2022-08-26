Chinese armed police to host int'l counter-terrorism forum
BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) will host the International Forum on Counter-terrorism "Great Wall-2022" in Beijing from August 30 to 31, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.
The forum will be held both online and offline, with Chinese personnel and military attaches (or representatives of the military police forces) in China attending the event offline, and overseas personnel online, Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told a press conference.
About 110 representatives of the military police forces from 30 countries including Russia, Pakistan, Brazil and Italy, have been invited to participate in the event, Tan said.
"The forum will serve to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the PAP and its foreign counterparts, and deepen bilateral and multilateral pragmatic cooperation on counter-terrorism," he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese police solve over 1,500 cases in crackdown on production, sale of fake medicine
- A 'handsome' policeman to the rescue
- Chinese police handle over 8,800 agriculture-related criminal cases
- China reaffirms determination to wipe out mafia gangsters, protectors
- Roundup: Autopsy reveals 46 wounds on body of Black man killed in police gunfire
- Chinese police crack over 3,700 natural resource-related criminal cases
- Chinese police crack 7,880 cases in six-month crackdown on fraud targeting the elderly
- 1.44 tonnes of meth seized in joint operation by Chinese, Lao police
- 192 key fugitives arrested in China's special campaign
- Chinese police targets GOIP services in telecom fraud
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.