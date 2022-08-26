Chinese armed police to host int'l counter-terrorism forum

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Armed Police Force (PAP) will host the International Forum on Counter-terrorism "Great Wall-2022" in Beijing from August 30 to 31, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.

The forum will be held both online and offline, with Chinese personnel and military attaches (or representatives of the military police forces) in China attending the event offline, and overseas personnel online, Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told a press conference.

About 110 representatives of the military police forces from 30 countries including Russia, Pakistan, Brazil and Italy, have been invited to participate in the event, Tan said.

"The forum will serve to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the PAP and its foreign counterparts, and deepen bilateral and multilateral pragmatic cooperation on counter-terrorism," he added.

