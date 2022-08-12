Home>>
A 'handsome' policeman to the rescue
(People's Daily App) 16:37, August 12, 2022
When a woman who was using crutches was trying to cross a busy street, she was seen by a traffic policeman.
He carried her in his arms to the other side. Chinese netizens find this policeman "fairly handsome."
(Produced by Zhu Yaze and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese police handle over 8,800 agriculture-related criminal cases
- China reaffirms determination to wipe out mafia gangsters, protectors
- Roundup: Autopsy reveals 46 wounds on body of Black man killed in police gunfire
- Chinese police crack over 3,700 natural resource-related criminal cases
- Chinese police crack 7,880 cases in six-month crackdown on fraud targeting the elderly
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.