A 'handsome' policeman to the rescue

(People's Daily App) 16:37, August 12, 2022

When a woman who was using crutches was trying to cross a busy street, she was seen by a traffic policeman.

He carried her in his arms to the other side. Chinese netizens find this policeman "fairly handsome."

