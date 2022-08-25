Home>>
Chinese police solve over 1,500 cases in crackdown on production, sale of fake medicine
(Xinhua) 09:51, August 25, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have solved over 1,500 cases involving the production and sale of fake or substandard medicine in the first half of this year, with the value of money involved amounting to 4.78 billion yuan (about 696 million U.S. dollars), said the Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday.
Police nationwide had busted more than 920 related criminal dens and over 380 criminal gangs during the period, according to a statement released by the ministry.
Police departments will continue to crack down on such criminal activities with greater efforts and more effective measures, so as to ensure the safety of medicine for the public, read the statement.
