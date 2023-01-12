Police rescue man buried under avalanche

(People's Daily App) 16:51, January 12, 2023

A man was buried under a 5-meter-deep avalanche in Altay prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Monday. Police rushed to dig him out. The man is safe and sound, thanks to the timely rescue.

