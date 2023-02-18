Chinese police crack down on organized crimes in cyberspace
BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Police in China have adopted strong measures to push forward a special operation against cyberspace-related organized crimes.
Noting that organized crime is increasingly making inroads into cyberspace, the Ministry of Public Security urged police across the country to fully understand the danger of the crime and give weight to the special operation in their daily work to combat organized crimes.
Their operation will primarily target criminal offenses such as online loan fraud and debt collection that employs soft-violence tactics.
The ministry has called for strengthened criminal research and legal policy support in cooperation with other relevant authorities and stressed the importance of early warning, precautionary measures and joint crackdown mechanisms.
It launched a special operation with eight relevant departments in 2022. So far, they have brought down more than 400 criminal gangs, including over 20 mafia-like organizations. Over 8,800 such cases have been cracked as part of the special operation.
Photos
Related Stories
- Missing schoolboy died by suicide: local police
- Police rescue man buried under avalanche
- China reports 308 on-duty police deaths in 2022
- Celebrating the role of the police in promoting safety
- U.S. police agencies illegally track people's phones: report
- Chinese armed police to host int'l counter-terrorism forum
- Chinese police solve over 1,500 cases in crackdown on production, sale of fake medicine
- A 'handsome' policeman to the rescue
- Chinese police handle over 8,800 agriculture-related criminal cases
- China reaffirms determination to wipe out mafia gangsters, protectors
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.