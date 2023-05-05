Chinese police beef up efforts to ensure safe railway trips during holiday

Xinhua) 09:57, May 05, 2023

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Railway police across China launched a high-grade security service in an all-out effort to ensure orderly traffic at railway stations as well as safe and sound train travels during the holiday period, police authorities said on Thursday.

Ample emergency equipment and resources were mobilized in advance, more evacuation areas were set up, and contingency plans were improved in anticipation of rising railway traffic during the holiday, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Railway trips operated safely throughout the May Day holiday, which ran from April 29 to May 3 this year. Between April 28 and May 3, China logged 110 million railway trips, according to the ministry.

As the holiday began, railway police doubled down on efforts to crack down on crimes and violations jeopardizing public order and public security on railway trips.

The police solved a total of 249 criminal cases and 3,018 violations during the holiday, said the ministry.

