Direct flights between Taiwan, Fuzhou resume
Passengers check in their luggage at the Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, May 22, 2023. Direct flights between Taiwan and Fuzhou resumed on Monday after being suspended for over three years due to the pandemic. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Passengers get their boarding passes checked before boarding the Flight MF883 at the Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, May 22, 2023. Direct flights between Taiwan and Fuzhou resumed on Monday after being suspended for over three years due to the pandemic. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
The Flight MF883 waits to take off at the Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 22, 2023. Direct flights between Taiwan and Fuzhou resumed on Monday after being suspended for over three years due to the pandemic. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Photos
