World Health Assembly rejects again Taiwan-related proposal

Xinhua) 16:36, May 22, 2023

GENEVA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Assembly (WHA), the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Monday decided not to include in its agenda a proposal on Taiwan's participation in the annual assembly as an observer.

The 76th WHA, kicked off here on Sunday, focused on "saving lives, driving health for all," the WHO said in a statement.

