Home>>
World Health Assembly rejects again Taiwan-related proposal
(Xinhua) 16:36, May 22, 2023
GENEVA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Assembly (WHA), the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Monday decided not to include in its agenda a proposal on Taiwan's participation in the annual assembly as an observer.
The 76th WHA, kicked off here on Sunday, focused on "saving lives, driving health for all," the WHO said in a statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland rebukes Taiwan's DPP for seeking foreign favor
- Hyping up Taiwan-related issues at WHA doomed to fail: spokesperson
- China urges G7 members to stop making provocations on Taiwan question
- Direct flights between Taiwan, Fuzhou to resume
- Travel agency-operated group tours resume for Taiwan residents traveling to mainland: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.