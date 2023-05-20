Chinese mainland rebukes Taiwan's DPP for seeking foreign favor

Xinhua) 11:39, May 20, 2023

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday rebuked Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for "leveraging all of the island's resources to win the favor of a foreign country," saying the "shameful act" is doomed to failure.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about the DPP's announcement that it would sign the first agreement with the United States under the "U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade."

"We strongly oppose any agreements with sovereignty implications or an official nature signed between the United States and the Taiwan region of China," Ma said, urging the United States to adhere to the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques through concrete actions.

The spokesperson criticized the DPP for its pursuit of political gains at the expense of the interests of the enterprises and people on the island.

