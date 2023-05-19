China urges G7 members to stop making provocations on Taiwan question

Xinhua) 11:22, May 19, 2023

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States, Japan and other G7 members to stop conniving at and supporting "Taiwan independence" forces, stop making provocations and playing with fire on the Taiwan question.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to media reports that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan shares the position during the G7 summit that the issue of Taiwan should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and sent out the message.

It was also stated by Japanese media that G7 members are coordinating on including such content as "the importance of peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait" into the summit joint statement.

Wang said the real threat to cross-Strait peace and stability is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' unwillingness to recognize the 1992 Consensus which embodies the one-China principle, separatist activities to seek "Taiwan independence" and attempts to change the status quo that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China.

The United States, Japan and certain countries have been fudging and hollowing out the one-China principle, and echoing and collaborating with "Taiwan independence" forces in political, military and economic dimensions. It is quite clear they are also responsible for the tensions in the Taiwan Strait, he said.

To keep the Taiwan Strait peaceful, it is essential to unequivocally uphold the one-China principle and oppose risky and provocative moves by "Taiwan independence" forces and resolutely contain foreign connivance and support for "Taiwan independence" activities, Wang pointed out.

He said those who talk about peace in the Taiwan Strait without mentioning the need to oppose "Taiwan independence" forces will only embolden the separatists as they solicit foreign support for "Taiwan independence" and take reckless moves, which can only mean greater danger to the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Those who talk about peaceful resolution of the Taiwan question without mentioning the need to support China's reunification are actually trying to impede China's reunification and create a "peaceful division". The Chinese people will firmly oppose it, he added.

Wang said China is committed to striving for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort.

China will not accept any attempt by anyone or any force to curb the effort to stop separatism for "Taiwan independence", Wang said, adding that China will not allow anyone or any force to meddle in China's own affairs under the disguise of seeking peace.

China urges the United States, Japan and other G7 members to adhere to the political documents on their bilateral relations with China, follow the one-China principle, stop conniving at and supporting "Taiwan independence" forces, stop making provocations and playing with fire on the Taiwan question and never stand on the opposite side of over 1.4 billion Chinese people, Wang said.

"Those playing with fire will get burnt," he added.

