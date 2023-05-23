Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson comments on WHA rejecting Taiwan-related proposal

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday made remarks regarding that the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA) has once again refused to include a proposal on "Taiwan's participation at the WHA as an observer" in its agenda.

The spokesperson said that the General Committee and the Plenary Session of the 76th WHA have respectively decided to reject the so-called proposal of "inviting Taiwan to participate in the WHA as an observer" submitted by certain countries. This fully shows that the one-China principle has international support and represents the prevailing trend that cannot be challenged.

According to the spokesperson, in disregard of the views expressed by various parties and what is best for Taiwan compatriots, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities put countries having so-called "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan up to making the proposal. Certain countries either overtly or covertly encouraged and supported this move. These egregious moves go against the trend of history and deliberately undermine international rules. They have been unanimously rejected by countries taking a just stand. By the time the assembly commenced, nearly 100 countries had sent letters to the WHO or issued statements to express their commitment to the one-China principle and opposition to Taiwan's participation in the WHA.

The spokesperson said the Chinese central government attaches great importance to the health and well-being of our compatriots in the Taiwan region, and has made proper arrangement for Taiwan's participation in global health affairs under the prerequisite that the one-China principle is upheld. The Chinese central government has updated the Taiwan region over 500 times about the epidemic situation since the start of COVID-19, and approved the participation in WHO technical activities by 26 Taiwan health experts in 24 groups over the past year. There is an International Health Regulations Contact Point in the Taiwan region for it to promptly access and report information related to health emergencies. The claim of a "gap" in global anti-pandemic efforts is groundless.

The spokesperson said that "we would like to once again make it clear to the DPP authorities that the public opinion cannot be defied and those who play with fire will get burnt. We also urge certain countries to stop knowingly supporting the false narrative on this matter, stop politicizing issues about health, stop using the Taiwan question to interfere in China's internal affairs and stop using Taiwan to contain China."

