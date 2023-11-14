We Are China

Snow-capped Wawu Mountain turns into frozen wonderland

Ecns.cn) 15:41, November 14, 2023

Rime coats Wawu Mountain summit, turning it into a frozen wonderland after snow in Hongya County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Qingchuang)

Rime coats Wawu Mountain summit, turning it into a frozen wonderland after snow in Hongya County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Qingchuang)

Rime coats Wawu Mountain summit, turning it into a frozen wonderland after snow in Hongya County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Qingchuang)

Rime coats Wawu Mountain summit, turning it into a frozen wonderland after snow in Hongya County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Qingchuang)

Rime coats Wawu Mountain summit, turning it into a frozen wonderland after snow in Hongya County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Qingchuang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)