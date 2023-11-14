Snow-capped Wawu Mountain turns into frozen wonderland
Rime coats Wawu Mountain summit, turning it into a frozen wonderland after snow in Hongya County, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Qingchuang)
