NE China issues top alert for blizzards
Snow plow trucks clear the snowy road during a winter storm in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
First snowfall of this winter hit the city of Harbin with a red alter issued on Sunday.
Sanitation workers clear snow along a street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Pedestrians walk on a snow-covered street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Pedestrians walk on a snow-covered street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Pedestrians walk on a snow-covered street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Vehicles run on a snow-covered street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Photos
