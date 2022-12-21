Travelers stuck at Vancouver International Airport due to snowstorm
A passenger reads flight information at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Thousands of travelers were stuck at the Vancouver International Airport on Tuesday as many flights were cancelled or delayed due to the snowstorm.
People sleep on the floor at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Passengers wait in a check-in line at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People wait on the floor at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People sit on trolleys at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
