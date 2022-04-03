Highlights of 2022 Vancouver Reptile Expo
An exhibitor shows a pet gecko during the 2022 Vancouver Reptile Expo in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A man shows a pet snake during the 2022 Vancouver Reptile Expo in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People try to touch a snake during the 2022 Vancouver Reptile Expo in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A man shows a red tegu during the 2022 Vancouver Reptile Expo in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People look at pet snakes during the 2022 Vancouver Reptile Expo in Delta, British Columbia, Canada, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Photos
