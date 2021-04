Video: We Are China

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden reopens in Vancouver, Canada

Xinhua) 11:05, April 25, 2021

A woman visits Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on April 24, 2021. Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden reopened Saturday with limited capacity and health safety protocols. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

