Home>>
Three of Vancouver's outdoor pools reopen in Canada
(Xinhua) 11:02, May 23, 2021
Children play a slide at the pool side during the first day of re-opening at the Kitsilano outdoor pool in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 22, 2021. Three of Vancouver's outdoor pools reopened Saturday. Due to the COVID-19 registration in place, anyone who wants to take a dip will have to register in advance due to pandemic-related restrictions on capacity. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Businesses in Vancouver's Chinatown suffer from COVID-19 pandemic
- Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden reopens in Vancouver, Canada
- Scuba Claus Dive held in Vancouver
- Vancouver City makes official apology to Chinese Canadian community
- Vancouver to apologize for historic wrongs against Chinese residents
- Canada: Vancouver meeting on Korean Peninsula issue 'essential'
- Dancers perform in air on exterior wall of Vancouver Public Library
- Gorgeous autumn scenery seen in Vancouver
- Better than a dorm? A Chinese 'student' buying a $31-million Vancouver mansion shocks many
- Pink Shirt Day marked in Vancouver to support anti-bullying
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.