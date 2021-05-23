Three of Vancouver's outdoor pools reopen in Canada

May 23, 2021

Children play a slide at the pool side during the first day of re-opening at the Kitsilano outdoor pool in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 22, 2021. Three of Vancouver's outdoor pools reopened Saturday. Due to the COVID-19 registration in place, anyone who wants to take a dip will have to register in advance due to pandemic-related restrictions on capacity. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

