Outdoor art festival "Winter Arts" held in Vancouver

Xinhua) 15:48, February 12, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 11, 2022 shows artistic light installations during the outdoor art festival named "Winter Arts" outside BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A piece of AR technology artwork is displayed from the screen of a phone during the outdoor art festival named "Winter Arts" outside Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, Canada on Feb. 11, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Feb. 11, 2022 shows artistic light installations during the outdoor art festival named "Winter Arts" outside Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)