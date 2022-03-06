In pics: Vancouver Outdoor Adventure and Travel Show
People look at a electric powered surfboard at the Vancouver Outdoor Adventure and Travel Show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 5, 2022. The two-day event, which runs on March 5th and 6th, features the latest outdoor gear and information of adventure travel ideas. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Inflatable paddleboards are displayed at the Vancouver Outdoor Adventure and Travel Show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 5, 2022. The two-day event, which runs on March 5th and 6th, features the latest outdoor gear and information of adventure travel ideas. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People visit the Vancouver Outdoor Adventure and Travel Show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 5, 2022. The two-day event, which runs on March 5th and 6th, features the latest outdoor gear and information of adventure travel ideas. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People look at kayaks at the Vancouver Outdoor Adventure and Travel Show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 5, 2022. The two-day event, which runs on March 5th and 6th, features the latest outdoor gear and information of adventure travel ideas. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People look at camping tents at the Vancouver Outdoor Adventure and Travel Show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on March 5, 2022. The two-day event, which runs on March 5th and 6th, features the latest outdoor gear and information of adventure travel ideas. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
