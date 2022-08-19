Media preview for Pacific National Exhibition Fair held in Vancouver

Xinhua) 10:04, August 19, 2022

A dog performs during a media preview of the Pacific National Exhibition Fair in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 18, 2022. The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair will be held from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A llama is displayed during a media preview of the Pacific National Exhibition Fair in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 18, 2022. The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair will be held from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A worker mows the grass for the upcoming the Pacific National Exhibition Fair in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 18, 2022. The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair will be held from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A worker sets up a food truck for the Pacific National Exhibition Fair in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 18, 2022. The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair will be held from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Dogs are seen on a stage during a media preview for the Pacific National Exhibition Fair in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 18, 2022. The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair will be held from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)