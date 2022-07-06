Assembly of First Nations' 43rd AGA kicks off in Vancouver

Xinhua) 10:42, July 06, 2022

People attend the Assembly of First Nations' 43rd Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 5, 2022. Themed "Walking the Healing Path," the AGA is scheduled to be held here from July 5 to July 7. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People attend the opening ceremony of the Assembly of First Nations' 43rd Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 5, 2022. Themed "Walking the Healing Path," the AGA is scheduled to be held here from July 5 to July 7. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Chiefs and delegates attend the opening ceremony of the Assembly of First Nations' 43rd Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 5, 2022. Themed "Walking the Healing Path," the AGA is scheduled to be held here from July 5 to July 7. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A chief attends the Assembly of First Nations' 43rd Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 5, 2022. Themed "Walking the Healing Path," the AGA is scheduled to be held here from July 5 to July 7. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People perform at the opening ceremony of the Assembly of First Nations' 43rd Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 5, 2022. Themed "Walking the Healing Path," the AGA is scheduled to be held here from July 5 to July 7. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Chiefs and delegates attend the opening ceremony of the Assembly of First Nations' 43rd Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 5, 2022. Themed "Walking the Healing Path," the AGA is scheduled to be held here from July 5 to July 7. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A chief attends the Assembly of First Nations' 43rd Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 5, 2022. Themed "Walking the Healing Path," the AGA is scheduled to be held here from July 5 to July 7. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)