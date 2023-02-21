Home>>
Snow scenery of Pingshanhu Canyon in NW China
(Xinhua) 09:19, February 21, 2023
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 20, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Pingshanhu Canyon in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)
Tourists view the snow scenery of Pingshanhu Canyon in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)
