Snow scenery of Pingshanhu Canyon in NW China

Xinhua) 09:19, February 21, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 20, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Pingshanhu Canyon in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

Tourists view the snow scenery of Pingshanhu Canyon in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

