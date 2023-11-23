Home>>
Snow adorns wetland in Inner Mongolia
(Ecns.cn) 13:14, November 23, 2023
Snow flowing in winding river forms a white belt at Erguna wetland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhuo)
