We Are China

Snow adorns wetland in Inner Mongolia

Ecns.cn) 13:14, November 23, 2023

Snow flowing in winding river forms a white belt at Erguna wetland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhuo)

