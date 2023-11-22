Rare Great Egret captured in Inner Mongolia for first time

Ecns.cn) 13:33, November 22, 2023

A Great Egret (ardea alba) forages at Erguna wetland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. This is the first time a Great Egret has been captured at the wetland recently. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Haisheng)

A Great Egret wanders at Erguna wetland in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. This is the first time a Great Egret has been captured at the wetland recently. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Haisheng)

