China's Inner Mongolia to double installed new energy capacity by 2025
HOHHOT, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region plans to increase its installed new energy capacity to over 150 million kilowatts as of 2025, more than doubling from 2022 levels.
This means the region's installed capacity of wind power will reach 98 million kilowatts, and that of solar power will reach 52 million kilowatts by 2025, the regional government said Monday.
By 2025, the region will be capable of generating 300 billion kWh of electricity from new energy, the government said.
The region further aims to raise its installed new energy capacity to exceed 300 million kilowatts and its annual new energy power generation to nearly 600 billion kWh as of 2030.
Inner Mongolia is rich in wind and solar resources. The region's installed capacity of new energy had reached 61.82 million kilowatts by the end of 2022, ranking third in the country, while its new energy power generation of 133.5 billion kWh ranked first nationwide.
