We Are China

Landmark snowman under construction in NE China

Ecns.cn) 13:32, December 04, 2023

A landmark snowman is under construction in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

The giant snowman, 20 meters in height, is made with 2,000 cubic meters of snow.

A landmark snowman is under construction in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

A landmark snowman is under construction in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

A landmark snowman is under construction in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

A landmark snowman is under construction in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)