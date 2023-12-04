Landmark snowman under construction in NE China
A landmark snowman is under construction in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
The giant snowman, 20 meters in height, is made with 2,000 cubic meters of snow.
A landmark snowman is under construction in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
A landmark snowman is under construction in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
A landmark snowman is under construction in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
A landmark snowman is under construction in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.