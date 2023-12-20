In pics: Snow scenery across China

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows the snow scenery in Hongcun Village of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows tourists enjoying the snow scenery at a national forest park in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows mountains amid mist after a snowfall in a national forest park of Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Sanwan canal scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows tourists enjoying the snow scenery at the Hengshan Mountain scenic spot in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the snow scenery at the Hengshan Mountain scenic spot in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 18, 2023 shows swans at a reservoir in the Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows the snow scenery in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Li Hua/Xinhua)

Swans are pictured after a snowfall in Lidao Township of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows the rime scenery in Fanshen Village of Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zeng Xianghui/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows the snow scenery in Hongcun Village of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows roads on mountains in Luojia Village of Zigui County in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

