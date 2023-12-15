Home>>
Designer snow decorates desert
(People's Daily App) 16:05, December 15, 2023
Chinese internet users have been comparing the snowy desert of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region with the milk froth patterns on an expensive cup of coffee.
