Response measures in effect as intense snow blankets northern China

Xinhua) 19:10, December 13, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- In response to the latest cold spell and heavy snowfall, authorities in northern China have launched emergency response measures to guarantee the operation of transportation and the supply of power and heat while ensuring people's uninterrupted lives.

Intense snow across Beijing, creating alerts for blizzards, cold spells, and frozen roads, has prompted road closures and the suspension of classes and some train services on Wednesday.

Beijing Huanwei, in charge of urban sanitation management, has prepared a fleet of over 1,000 sets of snow sweepers and ice-removing facilities and a maximum reserve of snow-melting agents for blizzards to meet any emergency. As of noon, thousands of people had been mobilized to do cleaning rounds.

China's meteorological authority issued a yellow alert for blizzards on Wednesday, forecasting intense snowfall in the north.

Parts of Shaanxi Province, Shanxi Province, Hebei Province, Beijing, and Henan Province will experience heavy snow from Wednesday to Thursday morning, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

The NMC also issued a new yellow alert for a cold wave, predicting that temperatures in most parts of China will drop by 8 to 12 degrees Celsius from Wednesday to Saturday.

In Hebei's city of Xingtai, an emergency response has been activated to conduct non-stop snow removal operations on traffic arteries.

"We use both mechanical and manual ways to clear the snow and work around the clock in groups to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the traffic," said Li Hongqian, who works at the local highway maintenance center.

Lian Feng, deputy director of the center, said they spread snow-melting agents and non-slip materials in advance on the road sections prone to safety hazards such as sharp bends, steep slopes, large bridges, and tunnels and have set warning signs to remind drivers.

The power department in Hebei has deployed more than 8,700 personnel, 1,060 vehicles, and 329 generator cars in case of any emergency. Drones have also been sent to check the operation of the power supply facilities.

In Henan, over 1,800 bus routes had to be suspended due to the blizzard. The provincial civil affairs department sent thousands of people to conduct regular street patrols and distributed over 10,000 supplies for more than 3,800 people needing help.

Emergency response measures have also been adopted by the Henan housing and urban-rural development department, which has carried out preventative anti-freeze measures on 54,000 water supply facilities and checked relevant facilities to guarantee the water and heat supply.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

