Scenery of Great Wall in NW China's Gansu

Xinhua) 09:45, December 11, 2023

This photo taken on July 16, 2023 shows a part of the Great Wall in Tianzhu Tibetan Autonomous County in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. Gansu Province is home to multiple sections of the Great Wall that add up to 3,654 kilometers in length. The Hexi Corridor, a critical part of the ancient Silk Road winding through south of the province, boasts more than 1,400 kilometers of the Wall built in the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD), and over 1,200 kilometers erected in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Gansu is therefore dubbed "an open-air museum of the Great Wall." (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A worn-out part of the Great Wall is seen in Tianzhu Tibetan Autonomous County in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

This aerial photo taken on July 15, 2023 shows a part of the Great Wall in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

This aerial photo taken on July 15, 2023 shows a part of the Great Wall in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows Jiayu Pass, a famed part of the Great Wall, in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on July 16, 2023 shows a part of the Great Wall in Tianzhu Tibetan Autonomous County in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This aerial photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows Jiayu Pass, a famed part of the Great Wall, in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

This aerial photo taken on July 15, 2023 shows a part of the Great Wall in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

This aerial photo taken on July 13, 2023 shows Jiayu Pass, a famed part of the Great Wall, in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This aerial photo taken on July 15, 2023 shows a part of the Great Wall in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on July 16, 2023 shows a worn-out part of the Great Wall in Tianzhu Tibetan Autonomous County in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This aerial photo taken on July 14, 2023 shows Jiayu Pass, a famed part of the Great Wall, in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fang Xin)

This photo taken on Sept. 6, 2022 shows the Hecangcheng relic site in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

A part of the Great Wall is seen in Yemawan village of Xincheng township, Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

This photo taken on July 14, 2023 shows a part of the Great Wall to the south of the Jiayu Pass in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This aerial photo taken on July 16, 2023 shows a part of the Great Wall in Tianzhu Tibetan Autonomous County in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

This aerial photo taken on July 16, 2023 shows a worn-out part of the ancient Great Wall in Tianzhu Tibetan Autonomous County in Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This aerial photo taken on May 15, 2023 shows parallel parts of the Great Wall built in the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) and the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), respectively, in Shandan County of Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on July 15, 2023 shows a relic site in Shandan County of Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This aerial photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a worn-out watchtower of the Great Wall in Shandan County of Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on July 12, 2023 shows a part of the Great Wall in Minqin County of Wuwei, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

