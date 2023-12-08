Beautiful scenery of Erhai Lake in Dali, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:40, December 08, 2023

Photo shows the beautiful winter scenery of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Yizhou)

In December, the shores of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province are adorned with red metasequoia trees, and red-billed gulls gracefully fly around the trees. The clear blue skies, pristine waters, the metasequoia trees and red-billed gulls create a harmonious and picturesque scene, where humans and nature coexist in harmony.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)