Languages

Archive

Friday, December 08, 2023

Home>>

Beautiful scenery of Erhai Lake in Dali, SW China's Yunnan

(People's Daily Online) 09:40, December 08, 2023
Beautiful scenery of Erhai Lake in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
Photo shows the beautiful winter scenery of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Yizhou)

In December, the shores of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province are adorned with red metasequoia trees, and red-billed gulls gracefully fly around the trees. The clear blue skies, pristine waters, the metasequoia trees and red-billed gulls create a harmonious and picturesque scene, where humans and nature coexist in harmony.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories