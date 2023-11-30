Dynamic rainbow clouds captured in Ning'er, SW China's Yunnan

A striking display of iridescent clouds, also known as rainbow clouds, was observed in Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Nov. 13.

The phenomenon was visible over Zhushan Elementary School in Mengxian township at about 5:30 p.m. and lasted approximately 10 minutes, according to Tian Jiajie, a teacher at the school who captured the scene on her mobile phone.

"The rainbow clouds I saw this time were different from the ones I've seen before. The clouds were visibly dynamic, and I could also see the sun, making the colors more vibrant," said Tian.

Rainbow clouds occur as an optical phenomenon when ice crystals or water droplets in the clouds scatter sunlight, creating a spectrum of rainbow colors.

In recent years, residents of Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County have frequently photographed rainbow clouds, but those previously recorded tended to appear more static.

The photo shows a spectacular view of rainbow clouds, or iridescent clouds, over an elementary school in Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 13, 2023. (Photo/Tian Jiajie)

