Snow-capped serenity: Unveiling the majestic Lijiang-Shangri-La Railway
(People's Daily App) 16:23, November 24, 2023
The Lijiang-Shangri-La Railway, a significant segment of the Yunnan-Tibet Railway located in the picturesque southwestern region of China, is nearing completion after years of construction. Started in 2014 and set to open at the end of this month, this winding railway weaves through breathtaking natural landscapes, creating an enchanting fusion of man-made marvels and unspoiled beauty.
