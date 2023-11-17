Languages

Aerial video of Shangri-La National Park in early winter

By Du Mingming, Hu Zunhui (People's Daily Online) 15:04, November 17, 2023

Shangri-La National Park, located in Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, is the first national park on the Chinese mainland.

Explore some of China's most captivating early winter scenery, from alpine forests and lakes to wetlands and meadows, with us in this aerial video.

